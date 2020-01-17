Zoe Kravitz has high hopes for Matt Reeves' Batman film.

The actress, who will be playing Selina Kylie, aka Catwoman, in the upcoming movie, teased the "wonderful" script while speaking with reporters at Hulu's Television Critics Association winter press tour on Friday -- where she also revealed she cut her hair into a pixie for the film.

"The script is wonderful. It's really grounded and deep and I can't say more than that, because I'll get fired," Kravitz said with a laugh.

"I think the whole Batman world... has always been the most interesting to me. I think Catwoman is such an iconic character," she continued. "I was never into a lot of comic books, but that was always really intriguing to me. And then, of course, Michelle Pfeiffer and her performance has always been super inspiring to me. It just felt iconic."

News of Kravitz would be joining Robert Pattinson in The Batman broke in October, and the actress is clearly excited about stepping into the character.

"I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle, represents really strong femininity, and I'm excited to dive into that," she shared.

"I think femininity means power, and I think it's a different power than masculine power, and I think that's something that's really interesting about Batwoman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very masculine power and Catwoman represents a very feminine power, slightly more complicated and softer too," Kravitz shared. "I like the idea you can be soft and you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous."

Kravitz also opened up about getting into character during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week.

“I've been training a ton too, which has been great and hard,'” she revealed. "[It's] very physical. I come home just limping every day!”

Fans can next see Kravitz in High Fidelity, which debuts on Hulu next month. A reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 film starring John Cusack and Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet, the new iteration is a gender-swapped take on the beloved story; instead of a male lead dictating his trials and tribulations in failed relationships and romance, it's told solely through a woman's point of view.

Kravitz told reporters that she and Bonet surprisingly "didn't talk about it much."

"She loved making the movie, she loves the movie, I'm a huge fan of the movie as well, and I think we just both thought it was a cool thing that was happening," she shared.

"I didn't talk to John Cusack. I talked to Stephen Frears a bit and I talked to Nick Hornby a lot. He was a producer on the show, and me and him would exchange playlists and talk constantly. We became very close over the process," Kravitz added. "To me, he's obviously -- we wouldn't be here without him. So, having his blessing and his input was important to me."

High Fidelity premieres Feb. 14 on Hulu.

