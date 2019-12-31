Zoe Kravitz is bidding farewell to 2019 by sharing never-before-seen photos from one of the year's most special days -- her wedding to Karl Glusman.

The couple said "I do" in Paris, France, on June 29, with Kravitz taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share stunning photos from the ceremony and reception. Kravitz, 31, couldn't have looked more beautiful in her dropped-waist wedding gown, while Glusman, 32, looked sharp in a black suit.

The actress' family, including dad Lenny Kravitz, mom Lisa Bonet, stepdad Jason Momoa and stepsiblings Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, are in full view in the pics. Kravitz's Big Little Lies co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, take center stage in another post.

A source previously told ET that Kravitz was "incredibly emotional" at her nuptials to Glusman.

"Despite the fact that Zoe and Karl had already tied the knot, Zoe was incredibly emotional throughout the ceremony. She was touched that so that so many of her loved ones had made it to Paris to celebrate her big day," ET's source said.



"Lenny was thrilled his daughter decided to have her wedding at his home in Paris. He was gushing about how happy he was she had found the love of her life, and how proud he was of all her incredible accomplishments," the source continued. "During the party, the Champagne flowed and Lenny and Jason, who are good friends, chatted and both agreed they loved Karl."

ET's source added that the actress had spent months making sure "every detail" was just right. "Zoe's preparation for her wedding wasn't easy between setting it up overseas and keeping everything secret -- it took effort!" the source explained. "They wanted to keep the date and guest list private and also had to give everyone advance notice since it was a big trip. They truly wanted to make sure all their loved ones could make it."

