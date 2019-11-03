Lenny Kravitz is looking forward to seeing his daughter take up the iconic mantle of Catwoman.

The "Fly Away" rocker walked the red carpet at the 2020 Breakthrough Prize ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, on Sunday, and he opened up to ET's Keltie Knight about the news that Zoe Kravitz will be starring opposite Robert Pattinson inThe Batman.

For Lenny, the role is one he's admired since he was a young man and he can't wait to see how his 30-year-old daughter is going to contribute to the character's storied screen legacy.

"I grew up watching Eartha Kitt do it on Batman, on the TV show, when I was a kid, so I'm really looking forward to this," Kravitz shared, adding that he "was very excited about it" when he first heard the news.

As for whether or not he'll be giving Zoe any pointers when it comes to rocking leather -- as has become his signature look over the last three decades -- the rocker explained, "Zoe needs no help."

Zoe's proud dad isn't the only one singing her praises when it comes to playing the iconic thief. Jason Momoa, Zoe's step-father and fellow star of the DC cinematic universe, told ET last month that she is perfect for the role.

"So proud," Momoa -- who's married to Zoe's mom, Lisa Bonet -- said of his step-daughter while speaking with ET's Lauren Zima at a junket for his upcoming Apple TV + series, See. "It's perfect casting. It's perfect. She's gonna kill it."

Pattinson, Zoe's future co-star, is also looking forward to sharing the screen with the talented star.

"Zoe's great, and I've known her for years and years and years," Pattinson told ET last month while promoting his film The Lighthouse. "I've been friends with her for like ten years and she's brilliant."

The Batman -- which also recently cast Paul Dano as The Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon -- is expected to fly into theaters in June 2021.

