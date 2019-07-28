Jason Momoa thinks very highly of his stepdaughter, Zoe Kravitz’s, husband, Karl Glusman!



The 30-year-old Big Little Lies star posted a photo of her pink-haired hubby over the weekend, which she simply captioned, "husband." Soon, the post with flooded with glowing comments for Glusman, including one from the Game of Thrones alum, who wrote, "Pink on pink look good" and later, "Sexy motherf**ker."



It’s no secret that Momoa’s blended family is close. Earlier this month, Zoe’s father, Lenny Kravitz, spoke with U.K. publication The Sunday Times about rebuilding his friendship with ex Lisa Bonet and bonding with her new husband, the Aquaman star.

"We took the time so that we could become best friends again. Our families are blended. I love her husband -- he's like a brother to me -- and I love the kids," Kravitz said of Momoa. "It’s beautiful, but it takes work."



In other Game of Thrones-related news, Momoa and his on-screen wife, Emilia Clarke, had a touching reunion on Saturday in London. She posted a photo of them wrapped in a warm embrace at a gathering. In the comments section, she wished the leading man a happy birthday ahead of his 39th birthday on August 1st.



It turns out the image was from Momoa’s surprise birthday party. On Sunday, he posted a video from the soiree, which features Clarke happily greeting someone on Momoa’s phone during a FaceTime session. The gathering included a Guinness beer dispenser, loads of balloons and Clarke hilariously hanging out in an empty bathtub (per her post).

"My piece of sh*t friend knows I hate surprises but he keeps getting me and I f**king love/hate him every time he does it," Momoa captioned the video. "Well I’m almost 40 and all my friends in London showed up to surprise me. I love you all."

