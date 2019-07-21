Lenny Kravitz is opening up about his close, unconventional bond with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, and her new husband, Jason Momoa.

The "Fly Away" rocker recently opened up for a profile in the U.K. publication The Times, where he reflected on his "beautiful" relationship with his ex's family.

"We took the time so that we could become best friends again," Kravitz explained, recalling how he made a concerted effort to reconnect and rebuild his friendship with Bonet after their divorce was finalized in 1993.

"Our families are blended. I love her husband -- he's like a brother to me -- and I love the kids," Kravitz said of the Aquaman star. "It’s beautiful, but it takes work."

Kravitz and Bonet share one daughter, 30-year-old actress Zoe Kravitz. Bonet and Momoa, who have been romantically linked since 2005, share two kids -- 11-year-old Lola, who turns 12 on Tuesday, and 10-year-old Nakoa-Wolf.

Kravitz and Momoa have been very open about their friendship over the years, and were recently spotted hanging out and bonding at Zoe's wedding to Karl Glusman late last month at the rocker's home in France.

"Lenny was thrilled his daughter decided to have her wedding at his home in Paris. He was gushing about how happy he was she had found the love of her life, and how proud he was of all her incredible accomplishments," a source told ET following the star-studded celebration. "During the party, the champagne flowed and Lenny and Jason, who are good friends, chatted and both agreed they loved Karl."

The Game of Thrones actor and the rock star even have matching bone skull rings, which they showed off on Instagram in December, when Momoa guest hosted Saturday Night Live.

"My friend, he made this bone ring since I wanted to get one, and he liked it so I wanted him to have one," Momoa told ET at the premiere of Aquaman a few days after posting the pic.

When asked if the ring was symbolic of family, Momoa agreed, sharing, "Yeah, [it signifies] looking out for each other, for sure."

Check out the video below for more on the unique and inspiring blended nature of their families.

