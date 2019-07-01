Zoe Kravitz's Paris wedding to Karl Glusman was a family affair!

The Big Little Lies star tied the knot with Karl for the second time over the weekend, in a ceremony held at her father, Lenny Kravitz's home in France. A source tells ET that Zoe was "incredibly emotional" at the event -- which was also a big source of pride for Lenny and Zoe's stepfather, Jason Momoa.

"Despite the fact that Zoe and Karl had already tied the knot, Zoe was incredibly emotional throughout the ceremony. She was touched that so that so many of her loved ones had made it to Paris to celebrate her big day," ET's source says.

"Lenny was thrilled his daughter decided to have her wedding at his home in Paris. He was gushing about how happy he was she had found the love of her life, and how proud he was of all her incredible accomplishments," the source continues. "During the party, the Champagne flowed and Lenny and Jason, who are good friends, chatted and both agreed they loved Karl."

Jason has been with Zoe's mom, Lisa Bonet, since 2005 -- 12 years after Lisa and Lenny's 1993 divorce. Jason and Lisa share two children together, a son and a daughter, who were both in attendance at the wedding. Zoe's Big Little Lies co-star, Nicole Kidman, who dated Lenny from 2003 to 2004, was also there.

"Zoe started planning her wedding details last year because she wanted to ensure she got every detail just right. Zoe's preparation for her wedding wasn't easy between setting it up overseas and keeping everything secret -- it took effort!" ET's source says. "They wanted to keep the date and guest list private and also had to give everyone advance notice since it was a big trip. They truly wanted to make sure all their loved ones could make it."

According to ET's source, the day was also a special one for Kravitz's Big Little Lies co-stars. "There was such an outpouring of love, and she kept thanking all of her guests for making the trip. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley all had a chance to be together and enjoy her special day away from work. They all have bonded so much during the making of BigLittleLies and this was an opportunity to let loose and truly enjoy themselves," the source explains.

Zoe revealed her engagement last October in an interview with Rolling Stone, and said that Karl actually popped the question last February. See more on the couple in the video below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

