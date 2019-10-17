Paul Dano Cast as The Riddler in 'The Batman'

The Batman is rounding out its rogues' gallery.

Earlier this week, it was announced Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader, while ET can now confirm that Paul Dano has been cast as Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler.

The Riddler is a criminal mastermind and longtime Batman foe who made his comics debut in 1948's Detective Comics #140. Known for donning a green bowler cap and purple gloves, The Riddler's M.O. is incorporating riddles into his crimes. (Hence the name.) The character was previously played onscreen by Frank Gorshin in the '60s TV series and by Jim Carrey in 1995's Batman Forever.

Alongside Dano's casting comes word that Jonah Hill has seemingly departed the project. Hill was reportedly in talks for one of the movie's villain roles, and according to Variety, "One of the points brought up in negotiations was whether Hill would play the Penguin or Riddler."

The Batman is set apart from Warner Bro.'s ongoing DC Extended Universe films like Aquaman and Wonder Woman 1984 and, according to director Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) as "the world's greatest detective."

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Pattinson revealed why he doesn't think of Batman as a "hero." "He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero -- there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong," he explained, adding "His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character."

The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

RELATED CONTENT:

Christian Bale Is Excited for 'Fantastic' Robert Pattinson to Play Batman (Exclusive)

Robert Pattinson Was 'F**king Furious' When His Batman Casting Was Leaked

Upcoming DC Movies: From 'The Batman' to 'Wonder Woman 1984' and More