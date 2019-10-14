Zoe Kravitz is going from Monterey to Gotham City, where she's probably going to face just as many big little lies in The Batman. Kravitz has officially been cast as Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader, Warner Bros. confirms.

Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman, is a cat burglar and longtime love interest of Bruce Wayne, previously played by Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns (1992), Halle Berry in Catwoman (2004) and Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Funnily enough, Kravitz voiced the character in 2017's The Lego Batman Movie.

Director Matt Reeves acknowledged Kravitz's casting on Twitter:

The Batman is a new take from the Dawn of the Planet of the Apes helmer that will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne as "the world's greatest detective." Jeffrey Wright and Jonah Hill are reportedly in talks to co-star as Commissioner Gordon and a yet-to-be-revealed villain, respectively.

Pattinson recently opened up about donning Batman's iconic cape and cowl for the first time, saying, "I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, 'It does feel quite transformative!' He was like, 'I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.' You do feel very powerful immediately. And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it's like, 'Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.'"

The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

RELATED CONTENT:

Robert Pattinson Was 'F**king Furious' When His Batman Casting Was Leaked

Christian Bale Is Excited for 'Fantastic' Robert Pattinson to Play Batman (Exclusive)

Upcoming DC Movies: The Full List From 'The Batman' to 'Wonder Woman 1984' and More