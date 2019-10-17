Halle Berry didn't have the best time as Catwoman, but she's a good sport about welcoming new members of the feline family.

The actress took to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate Zoe Kravitz -- who is set to take on the iconic DC Comics character in the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed film, The Batman -- on assuming the mantle. The live-action role of Selina Kyle was originated by Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether and Eartha Kitt in the 1960s Batman TV series and feature film, and has also been played by Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway and Camren Bicondova --- as well as Berry herself.

"Special shout-out to your new #CatWoman, the eternally graceful & extremely bad ass @ZoeKravitz," Berry captioned some glamorous pics of Kravitz. "Keep shining Queen & welcome to the family!"

While Berry's turn as the cat burglar-turned-villain-turned-sometimes ally of the Caped Crusader -- in 2004's standalone Catwoman -- was notoriously panned, the actress has been a good sport about the flop in the years since, even appearing in person at the 2005 Razzie Awards to accept her Golden Raspberry for Worst Actress.

Hathaway also praised Kravitz's casting on Instagram, writing, "The biggest congrats to @zoeisabellakravitz on landing the role of a lifetime. Well, one life anyway...⁣⁣ Enjoy the ride, Selina."

The Batman is set to star Robert Pattinson as the titular hero, and it was recently announced that Paul Dano will be joining the film as Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler.

ET spoke with a former Batman, Christian Bale, at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival last month, and he opened up about the news of Pattinson's casting.

"All the best to him! You know, I think he's an absolutely fantastic actor," Bale marveled. "Wonderful choice for Batman!"

See more in the video below. The Batman is expected to fly into theaters in 2021.

