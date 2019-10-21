Jason Momoa is singing his step-daughter's praises!

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with Momoa and his See co-star Alfre Woodard at the Los Angeles junket for their upcoming Apple TV + series, and Momoa didn't miss a chance to gush over his step-daughter, Zoe Kravitz's, latest role as Catwoman in The Batman.

"So proud," Momoa -- who's married to Kravitz's mom, Lisa Bonet -- said of his 30-year-old step-daughter. "It's perfect casting. It's perfect. She's gonna kill it."

When it comes to Robert Pattinson, Kravitz's co-star in the DC flick, the 40-year-old only had kind things to say about the future Dark Knight. "I'm really stoked. He's a great man, good actor," he said. "I'm excited about the whole thing."

While Momoa, who starred as Aquaman in DC's 2018 adaptation, admitted a movie with himself, Kravitz and Pattinson would be "awesome," he cautioned, "I don't think it's going that way."

"Let's just let them do their thing and I'll do my thing," he said.

Momoa wasn't the only one to praise Karvitz's casting in the new Batman installment. While promoting his new film, The Lighthouse, Pattison said, "Zoe's great."

"I've known her for years and years and years," he continued, adding that "she's brilliant."

While Kravitz is getting ready to for her action star turn in The Batman, Momoa recently had to master a new kind of on-screen action for his role as Baba Voss, a warrior in a dystopian future where everyone is blind, in See.

"Try fighting and not looking at someone. Try catching an axe when you can't look at it," Momoa said of the challenges of filming fight scenes for the series. "... You don't know what's coming. If someone's going to do a move you've got to have your head down and keep contact and do all of these grappling moves. We designed a whole new fighting style."

As for why viewers should tune in when the show debuts, Woodard posited, "On the first of November everybody in the world is going to be watching."

"If you want to be left out of conversation, go ahead," she said. "But if you want to be on your device, in the coffee shop, at your work, wherever you are out in the field, don't be left out of the conversation."

See premieres Nov. 1 on Apple TV +.

