Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet managed to steal the show on Saturday when they dropped by the Hollywood premiere of Joker together!

Holding hands while on the red carpet, 40-year-old Momoa rocked a purple suit under a black shirt for the huge rollout, a fitting tribute to the clown villain, played by Joaquin Phoenix, at the center of the movie's origin story. He finished off his look with a skull necklace and several large rings.

By the Aquaman star's side, 51-year-old Bonet chose a white gown with a colorful, subtle design for the star-studded night out. Per usual, she sported a headful of dreadlocks, which cascaded well passed her waist.

Last year, Bonet spilled the details on her secret nuptials with Momoa in 2017 and how they first met, definitely hinting at love at first sight.

"I can't say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met," Bonet told PORTEREdit. "In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!"

She added, "Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age -- he's a leader, he's generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line."

And in July, Bonet's ex, Lenny Kravitz, raved in an interview about his bond with Momoa, who is incredibly family oriented.

"We took the time so that we could become best friends again," Kravitz explained to The Times of his relationship with Bonet after their divorce was finalized in 1993. "Our families are blended. I love her husband -- he's like a brother to me -- and I love the kids. It's beautiful, but it takes work."

Kravitz and Bonet have one child together, 30-year-old actress Zoe Kravitz. Momoa and Bonet have two, a son, Nakoa-Wolf, 10, and daughter Lola, 12.

