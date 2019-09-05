Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed list is out, and we couldn't agree more with the choices.

Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Jason Momoa, Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among the stars to be hand-picked by the iconic mag's team of editors to top the illustrious list this year.

The ever-glamorous (and ageless) J.Lo comes at no surprise. She continues to serve fierce fashion on the red carpet and on stage. She was even awarded Fashion Icon at the CFDA Fashion Awards in June.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Dion also topped the list as the fashion queen she is, who always brings the runway to the streets.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Momoa seemed to steal Vanity Fair's heart as he stole ours when he rocked a pink velvet Fendi suit and matching scrunchie to the 2019 Oscars. His wife Lisa Bonet also joins him on the list.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zendaya and Chopra Jonas can never do wrong in our book either, consistently delivering fearless ensembles true to their personal style.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Beautycon

Other inductees include Rihanna, Diane Keaton, Zoe Kravitz, Rami Malek, Brad Pitt, Gemma Chan, Mahershala Ali, Billy Porter, Keanu Reeves, Harry Styles, Lena Waithe, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Amal and George Clooney.

