Shopping

Nordstrom Summer Sale 2019: The Best Fashion & Beauty Discounts -- Nike, Vince, MAC & More!

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Nordstrom summer sale street style 1280
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Nordstrom is the gift that keeps on giving! 

Following its huge Anniversary Sale in August, the department store welcomes us with another batch of clothes, accessories and beauty products that are majorly discounted. 

Until Sept. 8, save up to 40% off across multiple categories on coveted brands like Reformation, Nike, Staud, Vince, MAC, Urban Decay and more.

Plus, don't forget to check out Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale for limited-time daily discounts. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Nordstrom summer sale. 

Reformation Granada Floral Sundress
Nordstrom

Reformation Granada Floral Sundress, $218 $153

 

Nike Sportswear Crop Hoodie
Nordstrom

Nike Sportswear Crop Hoodie, $60 $36

BLANKNYC Crop Suede Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom

BLANKNYC Crop Suede Trucker Jacket, $178 $89

ASTR The Label Square Neck Sweater
Nordstrom

ASTR The Label Square Neck Sweater, $75 $38

Joe's Flawless Honey Curvy Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom

Joe's Flawless Honey Curvy Skinny Jeans, $188 $113

MAC Up Close and Personal Lip Set
Nordstrom

MAC Up Close and Personal Lip Set, $37 $28

Natori Conform Underwire Full Fit Contour Bra
Nordstrom

Natori Conform Underwire Full Fit Contour Bra, $70 $42

Standards & Practices Katrina Floral Print Dress
Nordstrom

Standards & Practices Katrina Floral Print Dress, $108 $65

Sam Edelman Winona Bootie
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Winona Bootie, $160 $96

Vince Double Bar Stripe Button-Up Blouse
Nordstrom

Vince Double Bar Stripe Button-Up Blouse, $225 $135

Staud Moreau Caged Claear Bag
Nordstrom

Staud Moreau Caged Clear Bag, $325 $195

Urban Decay Born to Run Eyeshadow Palette
Nordstrom

Urban Decay Born to Run Eyeshadow Palette, $49 $25

Alternative The Zoe Rib Tank
Nordstrom

Alternative The Zoe Rib Tank, $32 $20

Zella Live In High Waist Crop Leggings
Nordstrom

Zella Live In High Waist Crop Leggings, $55 $33

Bony Levy Open Rounded Cuff Ring
Nordstrom

Bony Levy Open Rounded Cuff Ring, $1395 $837

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2019: Shop the Best Deals -- MAC, Lancome, Anastasia & More

The Best Colored Eyeliners to Try, According to Your Eye Color

Jennifer Aniston Says She's Used This Affordable Drugstore Beauty Brand Since She Was a Teen

Celebrities Are Already Wearing These 5 Fall Color Trends -- Shop!

 