Jennifer Aniston seems to be a creature of habit.

The 50-year-old actress revealed her go-to beauty staples in an interview with InStyle, for which she covers the October issue.

Aniston, who is basically aging backward, shared that she has been moisturizing her face since she was a teen and still uses the same drugstore brand she has been using for decades.

"I think it’s because my mom told me to start moisturizing when I turned 15,” the blonde beauty says in the interview. “I’ve been using Aveeno since I was a teenager."

A full circle moment was marked when Aniston became the face of Aveeno in 2013.

In addition to the affordable moisturizer, Aniston told the mag she loves to drink celery juice every day, take superfood supplements from E3Live and roll the luxurious 24-karat gold vibrating tool created by celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey on her face to sculpt, tone and lift.

"It feels so damn good to put oil on your face and just roll," she gushes about the skincare ritual.

Shop Aniston's skincare favorites ahead and check out fellow ageless star Jennifer Lopez's top beauty products.

