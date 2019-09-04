Celebrities Are Already Wearing These 5 Fall Color Trends -- Shop!

If you find diving into fall trends a bit overwhelming, we suggest starting out with the season's biggest colors.

Instead of resorting to the expected grays, black and neutrals, incorporate standout hues that'll make dressing for the day so much more thrilling.

Rich tones like rust and purple were everywhere on the fall runways and are stylish options that are perfect for transitioning into cold weather. We're also met with unexpectedly bright colors such as pistachio green, bold pink and orange that look especially fantastic when styled monochromatically.

And celebrities like Kristen Bell and Zendaya have already worn the trendy hues!

Ahead, discover the must-have colors for clothes and accessories, and shop ET Style's picks to channel your favorite style stars.

Rust

The reddish, earthy color embodies fall in the chicest, understated way à la Zendaya's sleek, structured jumpsuit.

Pistachio Green

Spring and summer's neon green is toned down a few shades for fall into a pistachio-like hue you'll soon see everywhere. We love the tone of Priyanka Chopra's light green feminine frock.

Purple

From violet to lavender, purple is this season's power shade as seen on Chrissy Teigen and her striking one-shoulder dress.

Pink

Bright pink is always a fashion-forward choice, especially when styled from head to toe, as demonstrated by Kristen Bell.

Orange

Don't overlook orange! Queen Latifah looked regal in her fringe orange pantsuit and you can too in the bold color. Pair it with pink for the ultimate fashion-girl look.

