Fashion's biggest season is quickly approaching, which means it's time to talk fall 2019 trends.

Although we hate to say goodbye to summer, we're more than ready to refresh our closets with new clothes and accessories to jump-start the upcoming season. Looking back on what we saw on the fall runways earlier this year, it's tough to gauge which trends to buy into when we were flooded with so many.

To help ease into fall shopping, ET Style has combed through and selected six of the biggest trends you need to know and -- most importantly -- are worth adding to your wardrobe.

Ahead, discover fall's It styles and shop our favorite picks.

Cinched Blazers

Michael Kors Collection JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors

This is one you won't regret investing in. The belted blazer (or jacket) was everywhere during fashion month. Whether you're sticking to can't-go-wrong black or gray or seeking a brighter version, the timeless workwear topper with an accentuated waist is flattering on any body type and age.

GET THE LOOK:

Nasty Gal

Forever 21

& Other Stories

Houndstooth Print

Chanel Peter White/Getty Images

Another classic you can't miss! Although houndstooth never goes out of style, designers have revamped the heritage pattern for the modern woman. See what we mean, below.

GET THE LOOK:

Revolve

Revolve

Leather Looks

Christian Dior Peter White/Getty Images

We admit, this trend isn't for the faint of heart, but fall is the most opportune time to experiment, right? Leather-on-leather lewks were spotted across the board on the runways, proving it's more than just "edgy" -- it's actually unexpectedly so polished and chic. Forgo your leather moto jacket for a leather dress or trouser instead (and dare we say, combine it with a leather top).

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS

Eloquii

Shopbop

Stomper Boots

Prada Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Boots mean business this season. Tough styles made for cold weather accented by chunky track soles will stomp streets everywhere. Styles ranging from combat to Chelsea to buckled, throw in a pair (or two) to your daily footwear rotation.

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS

Aldo

Nordstrom

Quilted Bag

Bottega Veneta Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

From a crossbody to belt bag, voluminous, quilted carryalls will inject statement to any outfit.

GET THE LOOK:

Zara

Calpak

Shopbop

Chain Jewelry

Oscar de la Renta Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Dainty jewels, move over! Fashion girls are reaching for oversized chain-link baubles for a glamorous touch and vintage-like flair.

GET THE LOOK:

Lili Claspe

Nordstrom

Shopbop

