We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but summer is almost coming to a close.

So what's the upside? Well, your social calendar is probably filling up with everything you want to check off the summer bucket list before it ends -- brunch, backyard BBQ, girls night out and, hello, vacation!

If you've exhausted all of your outfit ideas, we're here to help with some help from celebrities, of course. We're looking to our favorite style stars for inspiration on fun, flirty summer ensembles to wear to end the season strong.

From Selena Gomez's Italian vacation vibes to Priyanka Chopra Jonas' playful take on suiting, peek ahead for six ensembles to copy with ET Style's picks, along with some of the exact pieces the stars have worn.

Selena Gomez

Selena's Italian vacation looks were everything. While she rocked many romantic dresses on her getaway, this easy denim shorts outfit stood out to us. Pairing the summer staple with a yellow one-piece, from supermodel Candice Swanepoel's brand, Tropic of C, oversized white jacket and a canvas Staud bucket bag.

GET THE LOOK:

Tropic of C

Madewell

Shopbop

Bella Hadid

Another babe who served all the vacation moments was the supermodel in Mykonos. Bella looked sultry and stylish in a '70s-inspired 'fit of a cropped striped halter top by London-based designer Kukhareva (available for $241), teamed with an embroidered high-waist flared jean by Paige.

GET THE LOOK:

Lulus

Paige

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Mrs. Jonas has a knack for giving a polished piece a fashion-forward spin. We love this sleek mini skirt suit rendered in a girly pink hue. A white cropped tee tones down the dressiness, while lucite heels lend a touch of sexiness. GNO outfit, sorted.

GET THE LOOK:

Revolve

ASOS

Katy Perry

Robino Salvatore/GC Images

The "Small Talk" singer arrived in Ibiza in an appropriately sunny, smocked Faithfull The Brand jumpsuit, topped off with a Hat Attack straw hat (both styles are sold out, but we found similar versions!). A pair of classic Adidas kicks are essential for comfort when exploring a new locale.

GET THE LOOK:

Revolve

Zappos

Nordstrom

Emma Roberts

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Whether you're running errands or grabbing coffee, the actress makes a case for ditching leggings for a feminine printed romper when off-duty. Emma's one-and-done piece from Endless Summer pairs well with her Quay sunglasses and bright red Sarah Flint heeled loafers (a favorite brand of Meghan Markle!).

GET THE LOOK:

Revolve

Nordstrom

Sarah Flint

Kate Bosworth

Courtesy of Mango / Startracks

The blonde fashionista sported summer's It trend, tie-dye, via a chic neutral-colored maxi dress, accented with gold statement earrings from Missoma -- the easiest outfit formula to take you from desk to drinks.

GET THE LOOK:

Mango

Missoma

