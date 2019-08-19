Ariana Grande's new fragrance has finally launched after news broke back in April that she had trademarked "Thank U, Next" for beauty products.

Inspired by and named after her hit post-breakup anthem, the 26-year-old pop star's seventh perfume drop embodies both the singer's resilience and feminine aesthetic.

The fresh scent, which includes pear, raspberry, coconut and rose petals as notes, is housed in a stunning pink broken heart bottle that carries an empowering message, as Grande explains in the press release.

"I was inspired to design a bottle that represented the message of my song 'Thank U, Next' -- the emergence of the perfume from the broken heart represents moving forward from a challenging chapter," she says.

Last week, the singer shared the gorgeous pink-themed campaign images, featuring Grande in a sexy bralette with her signature high ponytail.

Grande has seemed to have found new love in her life. She is rumored to be dating Social House singer Mikey Foster, whom she collaborated with on her latest track, "Boyfriend."

Shop the new Thank U, Next perfume below and check out the rest of her fragrance collection:

