Beautycon Festival LA was filled with the newest beauty products and the coolest influencers, artists and celebs in the beauty space.

While we learned so much from the panels with stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ciara, we wanted to get the scoop on what the event's headliners actually use on their face and hair on a daily basis. (We want to know their secrets to flawlessness, OK?)

ET sat down with Beautycon's stars, from rapper Megan Thee Stallion to YouTuber Kandee Johnson, who shared their ride-or-die makeup, skincare and hair products (hint: there are a lot of Fenty faves!).

Ahead, discover and shop their must-have beauty essentials to add to your own stash.

Megan Thee Stallion

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper lists the Sephora Collection liquid eyeliner and Fenty Beauty foundation and highlighter as her staples.

Shop Her Picks:

Kandee Johnson

The OG beauty Youtuber swears by the RCMA foundation and concealer palette, touted it as a makeup artist's "secret," and the Biossance squalane and rose oil, which "makes you look like a baby."

Shop Her Picks:

Rachel Goodwin

The celebrity makeup artist, whose A-list clients include Emma Stone and Awkwafina, always reaches for the Pat McGrath red lipstick, Koh Gen Do concealer and Sisley Paris mascara.

Shop Her Picks:

Mimi Choi

The makeup artist, who created Ezra Miller's trippy Met Gala makeup look, counts the Embryolisse cream as her go-to moisturizer.

Shop Her Pick:

Aliya Janell

The dancer raved about the NYX lip gloss and MAC foundation in shade NC42.

Shop Her Picks:

Ming Lee

The beauty influencer said, "I absolutely love my Fenty." She particularly adores the setting powder, highlighter and bronzer, along with the Murad water gel moisturizer and the Crayon Case contour palette.

Shop Her Picks:

The Crayon Case

Miss Rizos

The salon owner shared the SheaMoisture mask and Eco Style gel as her hair essentials.

Shop Her Picks:

Tess Holliday

The model is obsessed with the Isle of Paradise tanning drops for glow, Dior tinted lip balms for a "little bit of color" and Supergoop! sunscreen ("It's important to take care of your skin").

Shop Her Picks:

