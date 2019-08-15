Beauty

Megan Thee Stallion, Kandee Johnson & More Beautycon Stars Reveal Their Must-Have Products (Exclusive)

By Amy Lee‍
Megan Thee Stallion at Beautycon LA 2019
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Beautycon Festival LA was filled with the newest beauty products and the coolest influencers, artists and celebs in the beauty space. 

While we learned so much from the panels with stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ciara, we wanted to get the scoop on what the event's headliners actually use on their face and hair on a daily basis. (We want to know their secrets to flawlessness, OK?) 

ET sat down with Beautycon's stars, from rapper Megan Thee Stallion to YouTuber Kandee Johnson, who shared their ride-or-die makeup, skincare and hair products (hint: there are a lot of Fenty faves!). 

Ahead, discover and shop their must-have beauty essentials to add to your own stash. 

Megan Thee Stallion

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper lists the Sephora Collection liquid eyeliner and Fenty Beauty foundation and highlighter as her staples. 

Shop Her Picks: 

Sephora Collection Long-Lasting 12 HR Wear Eye Liner
Sephora

Sephora Collection Long-Lasting Eye Liner, $12 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Sephora

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation, $35 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
Sephora

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, $36 at Sephora

Kandee Johnson 

The OG beauty Youtuber swears by the RCMA foundation and concealer palette, touted it as a makeup artist's "secret," and the Biossance squalane and rose oil, which "makes you look like a baby." 

Shop Her Picks: 

RCMA Foundation/Concealer VK Palette #11
RCMA

Foundation/Concealer VK Palette #11, $72 at RCMA

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Sephora

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $72 at Sephora

Rachel Goodwin

The celebrity makeup artist, whose A-list clients include Emma Stone and Awkwafina, always reaches for the Pat McGrath red lipstick, Koh Gen Do concealer and Sisley Paris mascara.  

Shop Her Picks: 

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson, $40 at Sephora

Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Fit Concealer
Dermstore

Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Fit Concealer, $50 at Dermstore

Sisley Paris So Volume Mascara
Nordstrom

Sisley Paris So Volume Mascara, $67 at Nordstrom

Mimi Choi

The makeup artist, who created Ezra Miller's trippy Met Gala makeup look, counts the Embryolisse cream as her go-to moisturizer. 

Shop Her Pick: 

Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentrate
Revolve

Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentrate, $16 at Amazon

Aliya Janell

The dancer raved about the NYX lip gloss and MAC foundation in shade NC42.  

Shop Her Picks: 

NYX butter gloss
Ulta

NYX Butter Gloss, $5 at Ulta

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation in NC42
Nordstrom

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation in NC42, $31 at Nordstrom

Ming Lee

The beauty influencer said, "I absolutely love my Fenty." She particularly adores the setting powder, highlighter and bronzer, along with the Murad water gel moisturizer and the Crayon Case contour palette. 

Shop Her Picks: 

Fenty Beauty pro filtr setting powder
Sephora

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Setting Powder, $32 at Sephora

Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel
Sephora

Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel, $60 at Sephora

The Crayon Case Contoursition Notebook
The Crayon Case

Contoursition Notebook, $14 at The Crayon Case

Miss Rizos 

The salon owner shared the SheaMoisture mask and Eco Style gel as her hair essentials. 

Shop Her Picks: 

SheaMoisture Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque
Ulta

SheaMoisture Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque, $9 at Amazon

Eco Style Styling Gel
Amazon

Eco Style Styling Gel, $10 at Amazon

Tess Holliday 

The model is obsessed with the Isle of Paradise tanning drops for glow, Dior tinted lip balms for a "little bit of color" and Supergoop! sunscreen ("It's important to take care of your skin"). 

Shop Her Picks: 

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops
Sephora

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops, $29 at Sephora

Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm
Nordstrom

Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm, $34 at Nordstrom

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40
Nordstrom

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40, $32 at Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

