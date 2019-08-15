Chrissy Teigen's new eyewear collection is so chic!

The 33-year-old model and cookbook author has teamed up with affordable eyewear brand Quay Australia to be the face of its "Education Is Quay" campaign, in time for back-to-school season. (Jennifer Lopez previously collaborated with Quay on a capsule.)

The 15-piece collection includes both bestselling sunglasses and blue light glasses, which help block harmful light from digital screens, in new colors with amazing prices from $50 to $60. Styles range from lucite cat-eye to sleek aviators.

“I’ve come across Quay a number of times over the years through friends, so when the opportunity to partner came up, it felt right," Teigen said in the press release. "I love that they offer something so special that’s accessible to everyone -- the product is beautiful, and the price point is inclusive. The blue light collection was such a natural alignment since I’m clearly spending a lot of time looking at screens."

The best part? Quay will be donating $100,000 in college scholarship grants as part of the campaign.

Whether you're a student or a professional, pairs of chic-and-functional blue light specs and trendy sunglasses are perfect for fall. Ahead, shop the collection.

Shop ET Style's Fave Picks of Quay x Chrissy:

