The Best Colored Eyeliners to Try, According to Your Eye Color

Sick of using black or brown eyeliner on the daily? So are we!

Glittery looks and colorful fierce cat-eyes seen on HBO's Euphoria and mega-glam influencers like Desi Perkins and Huda Kattan are fueling our obsession with bright, statement eyes, convincing us to overhaul our usual lineup of neutral-colored makeup.

If you're looking to elevate your beauty look to new heights, but aren't sure which color complements your eyes best, ET Style is here to help.

Discover the stunning colorful eye makeup inspiration from celebs ahead, along with the best match for your eye color.

Amber

Kendall Jenner’s beautiful, almond-shaped amber eyes have rocked several looks over the years, but the neon green liner has to be one of the most memorable. Even Shay Mitchell tried it for herself!

Create a chic, glow-in-the-dark liner look with Fenty Beauty's bright green liquid eyeliner:

Sephora

Hazel

No light pinks or mauve, here. We’re talking hot, electric pink. Otherwise, you’ll be walking that awkward line between cool and under-the-weather (nobody wants to channel pink eye -- yup, we've said it).

Kendall Jenner, Lizzo and beauty influencer Camila Coelho all have rocked colorful matte eye colors from Danessa Myricks:

Danessa Myricks

Brown

Hello -- didn’t you see the royal blue look Mario Dedivanovic created on longtime client Kim Kardashian West for the launch of their KKW Beauty x Mario collab?! The bold blue made her beautiful brown eyes pop.

Copy Kim's eyes with this electric blue "Chaos" liner from Urban Decay (spoiler: that’s what’s going to be caused by you rocking it):

Sephora



If you're more experienced in the liner department, this Kat Von D liquid liner will do the trick:

Sephora

Gray

Gray eyes are one of the rarest eye colors in the world. So treat them as the regal gems they are with MAC’s Eye Kohl in the color Costa Riche. Never heard of it? Well, you should feel major FOMO and be adding this to cart as you’re reading. Whether you have gray eyes or not, it’s a great staple. Costa Riche is a warm reddish color that'll make the green in your gorgeous grays stand out! Model Nina Agdal demonstrates how gorgeous it looks.

Nordstrom

Blue

Kate Bosworth shows blue (and green) eyed babes how it’s done, thanks to the hot, burnt orange hue on her lids that illuminates her peepers. It's literally perfect for fall (pumpkin spice vibes, anyone?).

Glossier Play's liner in the shade Jumbo will help you achieve Kate's stunning makeup:

Glossier

Green

Having contrast between light and dark will make your eye color stand out, depending on the shade of green you’re working with. A deeper hue of green will brighten up with lilac or an icy pink (like Millie Bobby Brown), while light green eyes will smolder with a wine shade.

For those with dark green eyes, choose Marc Jacob’s Highliner in Lilac:

Sephora

Opt for MAC's Liquidlast Liner in Keep It Currant for light green eyes:

Nordstrom

