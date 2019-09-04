Tracee Ellis Ross to Launch Haircare Line for Curls

Tracee Ellis Ross is getting into the beauty business!

The Black-ish actress announced she is launching a new haircare line, called Pattern, for curly, coily and tight-textured hair (from types 3B to 4C).

The activist shared the exciting news on Instagram with a stunning photo of herself rocking her gorgeous natural curls and nothing else, emblazoned with the slogan: "Sometimes it's just all about the hair."

In an interview with WWD, Ross said the brand, made to empower women of color, has been in the making for 10 years and is created for ladies who have been overlooked by the beauty industry.

"Most of us in this community have had to become our own experts…we have had to make our own things in our own bathrooms. So to be able to offer a selection of products that work together and support each other is important to me," Ross told the magazine.

Pattern's lineup includes essential products that enhance a natural curl pattern, including shampoo, three types of conditioners and hair serums. Plus, it's affordable with prices ranging from $9 to $42. Pattern will be available on the Pattern Beauty website on Sept. 9.

Ross isn't the only celeb to recently launch her own beauty brand. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown dropped a vegan makeup and skincare line, Florence by Mills.

