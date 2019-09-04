Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross to Launch Haircare Line for Curls

By Amy Lee‍
Tracee Ellis Ross haircare line 1280
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tracee Ellis Ross is getting into the beauty business! 

The Black-ish actress announced she is launching a new haircare line, called Pattern, for curly, coily and tight-textured hair (from types 3B to 4C). 

The activist shared the exciting news on Instagram with a stunning photo of herself rocking her gorgeous natural curls and nothing else, emblazoned with the slogan: "Sometimes it's just all about the hair." 

Thrilled to introduce PATTERN // my new hair care brand specifically for curly, coily, and tight textured hair.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when girlfriends finished ) and 2 years of working with chemists. I’m so excited to share this with y’all. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is here to empower and nourish curly, coily and tight-textured hair. 3b to 4c. The formulas are unique and packed with luscious & safe ingredients-trust me I know, because my panel and I tried 74 different samples to get these 7 formulas for phase one.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product. large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. accessible pricing because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower, and gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history and makes us all feel like the royalty that we are. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ I’m excited for PATTERN to join the natural hair movement, and to celebrate our hair for what it is: beautiful! The line will be available on patternbeauty.com this Monday, September 9 at 9am ET!!!! #RockYourPattern

In an interview with WWD, Ross said the brand, made to empower women of color, has been in the making for 10 years and is created for ladies who have been overlooked by the beauty industry. 

"Most of us in this community have had to become our own experts…we have had to make our own things in our own bathrooms. So to be able to offer a selection of products that work together and support each other is important to me," Ross told the magazine. 

DREAM COME TRUE ~ thanks for all the love

Pattern's lineup includes essential products that enhance a natural curl pattern, including shampoo, three types of conditioners and hair serums. Plus, it's affordable with prices ranging from $9 to $42. Pattern will be available on the Pattern Beauty website on Sept. 9. 

Ross isn't the only celeb to recently launch her own beauty brand. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown dropped a vegan makeup and skincare line, Florence by Mills

