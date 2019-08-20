Millie Bobby Brown to Launch New Vegan Beauty Line Made for Gen Z

Millie Bobby Brown is yet another celebrity to start a beauty brand.

The 15-year-old Stranger Things actress announced on Tuesday that she is launching a makeup and skincare line called Florence by Mills. The products are clean, vegan and cruelty-free.

In the video announcement, Florence by Mills is clearly marketing the brand to Gen Z as the perfect beauty starter kit for teens.

"Every young person deserves to have a good start with their skin," Brown says in the video. "I wanted it to be vegan, clean, cruelty-free that would be easy to get and fun to use and still useful, but, you know, playing that sophisticated teenager as well."

"What I want my beauty brand to represent is individuality and embrace who you are. All I know is that I want you to feel yourself," she concludes.

The brand, which took two years to make, features fun purple packaging, housing everything from lip gloss to cream blush and fish-shaped cooling eye gels to a metallic-colored face mask.

Everything is affordable, too, with prices ranging from $10 to $34, and will soon be available at Ulta, according to Refinery 29.

Brown joins several celebs who are also expected to drop beauty lines, including Selena Gomez, Ciara and Hailey Bieber.

