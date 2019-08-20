Meghan Markle's friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, reveals the Duchess of Sussex is all of us -- she used Pinterest for wedding makeup inspiration.

“I didn’t have a makeup trial with her because we couldn’t make the time," Martin dishes on the Gloss Angeles podcast, hosted by Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan. "I knew what she liked and didn’t like. We exchanged Pinterest pictures over text. But I think for anybody, Pinterest is an incredible tool to use as a reference."

The celebrity makeup artist, who also paints the famous faces of Jessica Alba and Gemma Chan, explains it's important to look like yourself on your wedding day.

"For a bride, that’s their red carpet moment," he says. "And I feel like you can’t stray too far from who you want to be and who you are because the last thing you want to do is look at these pictures and think, 'I was not comfortable looking like that.' You still have to have a sense of who you are."

Martin, who has worked with Markle since her Hollywood days when she starred on Suits, shares what it was like to witness her fairy-tale moment.

“It was like a friend asking me to do her wedding," he says. "I didn’t anticipate being asked to the wedding either. It really didn’t hit us, [hairstylist] Serge [Normant] and I, until we were in the car and we understood the capacity of what that day was going to be like. We were driving right behind her, and we were just seeing people who had been outside for hours just trying to get a glimpse. That’s when we were like ‘Holy sh*t. This is major.’"

"We had our phones off. We didn’t know what was happening outside," Martin continues. "It was a moment in time that I’m always going to have. But I have to be honest, it’s kind of a blur because so much happened in that 15 hours. But it was an incredible moment just to see your friend be married to the person that they love, in such a way that -- you honestly felt…. Everyone that was there, waiting, that flew in from other countries to witness this. You felt that 100 times. Then watching the specials and the way after the act because it was such a different perspective that I had."

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Staying true to the California native's signature effortless look, Martin kept Markle's makeup natural with glowy skin to let her gorgeous freckles peek through, neutral eyes and a pretty light pink pout.

"The dress is so architectural, if she had any more makeup on, you wouldn’t even look at the dress. And that’s not what that moment is about," Martin says.

Despite a hectic wedding day, Martin says Markle was cool as a cucumber.



"[Meghan’s] the most chill person. That morning was just easy. Nothing fazed us. She’s still the same person."

