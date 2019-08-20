Pink is defending the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Following criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's private vacations, the 39-year-old singer took to Twitter to add her name to the list of celebrities who are speaking out in support of the couple.

A source recently told ET that the royals spent six days celebrating Meghan’s 38th birthday in Ibiza at a lavish private villa, arriving by private jet to steer clear of the paparazzi. Just last week, they boarded another private plane and headed to the south of France for a sun-soaked getaway.

"I'm happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Pink wrote. "The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control."

"Let's all be a bit kinder, huh? Let's show our children that it's cool to be kind," added the mother of two, who has an 8-year-old daughter, Willow, and a 2-year-old son, Jameson, with husband Carey Hart.

I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind. — P!nk (@Pink) August 20, 2019

Pink's sweet tweet comes after Elton John and Ellen DeGeneres came to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's defense on Monday.

John, 72, was the first to speak out, revealing that he hosted the royal couple at his home and offered them the use of a private jet for a vacation with their 3-month-old son, Archie.

"I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week," he wrote in part. "Prince Harry’s mother Diana Princess of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death."

"I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis," he added later in the thread.

As for DeGeneres, she recalled her experience meeting the couple as she shared her support for them.

"Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation," the 61-year-old talk show host wrote. "They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ellen DeGeneres Defends 'Compassionate' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Elton John Defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Amid Vacation Criticisms

Meghan Markle Made Secret Trip to Ibiza With Prince Harry and Archie

Related Gallery