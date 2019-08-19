Ellen DeGeneres Defends 'Compassionate' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out in defense of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following drama surrounding the royal couple’s family vacation.

ET learned on Friday that the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 38th birthday with Prince Harry and their 3-month-old son, Archie, in Ibiza, Spain, and several accounts of the vacation have become tabloid fodder in the U.K.

Among the criticisms have been claims that the two are hypocrites for reportedly traveling on a gas-guzzling private plane, despite pushing climate change issues.

DeGeneres took to social media on Monday to share how her time with the couple had shown them to be nothing but compassionate and down-to-earth people.

“Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation,” the talk show host wrote. “They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.”

DeGeneres wasn’t the only one fired up that the couple was getting criticized over a private vacation.

Sir Elton John, who owns the villa where the two stayed, also spoke out vouching for the royals on Monday.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” John said. “Prince Harry’s Mother’ Diana Princess of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

See more on the royal couple below.

GET MORE ROYAL NEWS WITH ET'S NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Elton John Defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Amid Vacation Criticisms

Meghan Markle Made Secret Trip to Ibiza With Prince Harry and Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Touching Princess Diana Quote About Kindness

Related Gallery