Happy first day of school, Princess Charlotte!

The 4-year-old cutie arrived at Thomas’s Battersea in London on Thursday morning, accompanied by her parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, and her older brother, Prince George.

George and Charlotte wore their school uniforms, with Charlotte pulling her hair back into a ponytail. But the little cutie still found a way to stand out. Attached to her school bag was a pink sequined unicorn keychain.

AFP

For the special occasion, Kate wore a beautiful, belted pink floral dress, and held her daughter's hand as they approached the school. Charlotte looked a bit shy, hiding behind her mom as the cameras snapped photos.

Prince William was holding his son's hand as they greeted the teacher, Helen Haslem. Both George and Charlotte politely shook the teacher's hand as Charlotte nervously played with her ponytail.

"First day, she's very excited," William told the teacher of Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea, joining her older brother Prince George. ✏️📚🏫 pic.twitter.com/8l63WEjzcw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 5, 2019

Prince George, 6, has been attending Thomas’s Battersea for two years. In fact, his first day was a little more lonely as the news had just broken that his mother, Kate Middleton, was pregnant with his brother, Prince Louis, and due to extreme morning sickness, she was unable to take her eldest to school.

Just like with the children of American presidents, it is tradition for the press to cover royal children’s first days of school and agree to leave the kiddos alone afterward.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte has had a busy summer with her family. She attended the Chelsea Flower Show, which her mom helped design, had a playdate at a polo match with her new cousin, Archie, and got up to some silly antics at the King’s Cup Boating Race on the Isle of Wight. She recently joined her family for a trip to Scotland to visit Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral Castle.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Princess Charlotte Hilariously Sticks Her Tongue Out at the Crowd, Shocks Kate Middleton: Pics!

Princess Charlotte Will Join Big Brother Prince George at School This Fall

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Sweetly Support Mom Kate Middleton at Chelsea Flower Show

Related Gallery