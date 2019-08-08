The royal tongue!

Princess Charlotte had some fun with photographers and well-wishers on Tuesday at the King’s Cup Regatta. The cheeky 4-year-old was passing by a window with her mother, Kate Middleton, when she stopped to look out at the crowd.

Kate knelt down to point out the people to Charlotte and seemingly suggested she wave to them. But the strong-willed royal had something else in mind. Charlotte leaned forward and stuck out her tongue, much to the shock of her mother and the delight of the crowd.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

WATCH: Cheeky Charlotte! This is a bit dark, but Kate just brought George and Charlotte to wave to the crowd from the window above the prizegiving stage. She poked her tongue out instead!! pic.twitter.com/0IwMChG6Jm — Emily Nash (@emynash) August 8, 2019

For the outing, Charlotte sported a precious blue dress with a white collar. Her older brother, Prince George, who just turned 6, was close by, rocking a black-and-white striped shirt.

The siblings were spotted earlier in the day out on a boat cheering on their parents as they were skippers on competing boats in the King’s Cup Regatta on the Isle of Wight in England.

Prince William’s boat came in third out of eight and Kate’s came in last after her boat was disqualified in the last race. Kate was hilariously presented with a giant wooden spoon for her loss.

Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Celebrity outdoorsman Bear Grylls’ boat came in first, and Grylls told royal reporters that he witnessed Prince George eat his first ant at the event. Looks like the future king might be a survivalist in the making!

Though the family’s youngest member, Prince Louis, wasn’t seen publicly, he was also on the Isle of Wight for the event, which was originally set to take place on Friday but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince George Toothlessly Cheers on Kate Middleton and Prince William in Boat Race: Pics!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wish Prince George a Happy Birthday

Prince George Marks 6th Birthday with Adorable New Photos

Related Gallery