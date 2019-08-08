Prince George was nothing but smiles on Thursday as he cheered on his parents -- Kate Middleton and Prince William -- at the annual King’s Cup Regatta on the Isle of Wight in England.

The 6-year-old royal was spotted sporting an adorable captain’s hat and a wide, toothless grin, as several of his front teeth were absent. He was joined by his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, who rocked a life vest and a sweet smile of her own.

The charity boat race was originally set to take place on Friday but was rescheduled to Thursday due to inclement weather.

Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

WireImage

Both William and Kate appeared to be in great spirits for the sporty outdoor event, showing off some new tans. Kate wore navy shorts with a cream zip-up jacket and blue baseball cap over her wavy ponytail. Prince William donned the same hat with a black zip-up jacket on the high seas.

AFP

AFP

For the event, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge each served as skippers on individual sailing boats in an eight-boat regatta. Each boat represented one of the charities being supported by the Duke and Duchess. William’s four charities were Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, London’s Air Ambulance Charity and Tusk, while Kate’s were Action to Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families and The Royal Foundation.

WireImage

Several races will take place throughout the day before the King’s Cup winner is named. In the first race, William's boat came in third out of eight and Kate’s came in seventh. In the second race, Kate’s boat was disqualified. Neither William's nor Kate's boats won the King's Cup, with the boat representing Tusk helmed by celebrity outdoorsman Bear Grylls coming in first.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wish Prince George a Happy Birthday

Prince George Marks 6th Birthday with Adorable New Photos

Prince William's Friend to Marry a Teacher at Prince George's School

Related Gallery