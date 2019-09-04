The Draper ladies have reunited!

January Jones and Kiernan Shipka are giving the internet all the Mad Men feels, thanks to their new photo shoot with Rodarte.

On Tuesday, the former mother-daughter co-stars posted a series of romantic and whimsical photos to their Instagram pages featuring the Los Angeles-based clothing brand.

Jones -- who played Betty Draper on the long-running AMC drama -- is seen wearing a strapless blush Rodarte gown with elbow-length pearled gloves. "Casual family portraits are so back in," Jones cheekily captioned her photo on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Shipka -- who played Betty and Don Draper's (Jon Hamm) daughter, Sally, for seven seasons -- was sporting a cream-and-floral Rodarte strapless gown and pearl details in her newly colored auburn hair.

"The Drapers," the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star said simply on her Instagram.

Though these '50s-inspired photos are a welcome delight, this Mad Men reunion does not come as too much of a shock for those who follow Jones and Shipka on Instagram.

The two actresses have remained close since the Emmy Award-winning series wrapped in 2014 and have often shared photos of their previous mother-daughter dates.

"I’ve looked up to this stunning badass since I was 6 years old," Shipka posted last week along with a red heart emoji.

"We've kept up, which is nice," Shipka told ET back in 2015 when asked about staying in touch with her Mad Men co-stars. "We're all great friends. I mean, when you work on a show for nine years, hopefully, everyone becomes really close. Now, even though we're not working on the same show every single day, there's still so much contact, because everybody's very close."

Nowadays, fans can find Shipka starring as Sabrina Spellman on Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina while Jones has a role on the upcoming Ryan Murphy series The Politician, which premieres Sept. 27 on Netflix.

