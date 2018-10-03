January Jones Promotes Breast Cancer Awareness With Topless Selfie

January Jones wants you to "love your melons!"

The Mad Men star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a topless selfie for a good cause. Jones, wearing noting but a few necklaces and a scarecrow filter over her face, smiled wide for the camera while covering her breasts in the pic, which she posted in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"It’s breast cancer awareness month gals and guys! This is a friendly reminder to get a mammogram!" she wrote alongside the pic. "@tamaramellon is offering FREE mammograms regardless of insurance status next wk in a mobile RV in Los Angeles! Oct 8, 9, 10th! Sign up at link in bio! #LoveYourMellons."

Jones isn't the only one making a big statement to promote breast health. On Saturday, Serena Williams debuted a music video in which she sang "I Touch Myself" topless to encourage fans to check themselves for possible lumps.

"Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that," Williams wrote on Instagram. "The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia."

See more on stars using their platform to speak out about breast cancer in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams Sings 'I Touch Myself' Topless for Breast Cancer Awareness

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reflects on How Battling Breast Cancer Has Changed Her

Kris Jenner Spreads Breast Cancer Awareness While Encouraging Fans to Get Mammograms

Related Gallery