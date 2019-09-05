New York Fashion Week has kicked off, with some big names making the rounds at parties and shows.



Though the official schedule starts on Sept. 6 and goes through Sept. 11 -- Telfar will show its first collection on Friday and Marc Jacobs will close the week out next Wednesday -- plenty of pre-parties and runway shows have begun.



Katie Holmes, always a familiar face during NYFW, has already stepped out at two events. She looked incredibly fierce in a downtown cool all-black ensemble at the Zimmermann dinner and store party on Thursday.



The 40-year-old actress then followed that look up with a more casual outfit for the Elie Tahari show, donning a white tee, light-wash denim jacket and black leather pants topped with a white cable-knit cardigan as she sat alongside Delilah Belle Hamlin, Chanel Iman and Jamie Chung.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was ready to party in a one-shouldered, black-and-white Monse frock at the 2019 Couture Council Award Luncheon at Lincoln Center, where iconic footwear designer Christian Louboutin was honored, and Dascha Polanco made a major statement in a glittery gold gown at the E!, ELLE and IMG NYFW kick-off party.



For all those pics and more from NYFW, click through the gallery below.



