Katie Holmes is turning heads in a -- ahem-- cardigan.

The 40-year-old actress was spotted strutting the streets of New York in a chic outfit that's got us jotting down notes for fall.

Holmes rocked a nubby, knitted taupe-colored cardigan by NYC brand Khaite, singularly buttoned so that it nonchalantly slung over her right shoulder, which exposed a matching knitted bralette -- exuding an unexpected sexy flair without trying. (Who knew a sweater could be so flirty?)

She combined the matching set with perfectly blue rigid jeans, finished off by a simple black 3.1 Phillip Lim leather crossbody bag, square-toe Acne Studios mules and oversized Westward Leaning sunglasses.

BACKGRID

The cardigan made a comeback earlier this year with celebrities rocking various styles and colors from shrunken, cropped lengths to bright, colorful variations, and Holmes proves the trend is only getting stronger with her latest look.

Holmes reportedly ended her six-year relationship with Jamie Foxx this month. Whatever the rumors are, we know one thing is for sure -- subtlety is key in post-breakup dressing.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner's $68 Sexy Crop Top and Mini Skirt Outfit Is Back In Stock

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Has Worn This Versatile $20 Bodysuit Multiple Times -- Get Her Looks!

Fall 2019 Shopping: 6 Major Trends Everyone Should Add to Their Wardrobe