Rosie Huntington-Whiteley can't stop wearing this $20 bodysuit from Zara.

Yes, you read correctly: Zara. 20 bucks.

The supermodel has been pairing the affordable, form-fitting halter neckline one-piece in various hues with multiple outfits for the past few weeks, confirming that it's a good move to buy a tried-and-true basic in different colors.

The 32-year-old British beauty is often decked out in the most luxurious designer goods from The Row to Bottega Veneta, so it has been refreshing to see Rosie mixing the bargain buy with her high-fashion pieces.

Sharing all her #OOTD looks on Instagram, the Rose Inc. founder wore the bodysuit in nude, white and black (also available in pistachio green) in an array of styles -- dressed down with denim or elevated with a flowy midi skirt.

Shop her exact Zara bodysuits ahead and channel her chic looks without breaking the bank.

Look 1

Instead of jeans, slip the nude bodysuit into a long denim skirt with coordinating heels and bag.

GET THE LOOK:

Zara

H&M

Nordstrom

Mango

Look 2

White and nude complement each other like no other. A pleated trouser never fails to look polished.

GET THE LOOK:

Nordstrom

ESSEN

Quay

Look 3

A classic black-and-white outfit can do no wrong. Team the black version with an elegant midi skirt and mules.

GET THE LOOK:

Zara

ASOS

Steve Madden

Look 4

Rosie loves the black-and-white theme! Combine the white bodysuit with a black bodycon skirt and of-the-moment strappy sandals.

GET THE LOOK:

Zara

Revolve

Pomelo

