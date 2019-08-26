Shopping

End-of-Summer Celeb-Approved Swimsuits -- Worn By Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen & More

By Amy Lee‍
Kendall Jenner bikini
With a week left before Labor Day, we're milking the last days of summer as much as we can. 

Thus, soaking up the sun and chilling by the water in a swimsuit is priority. If you're seeking a new suit or two to wear for the end of the season, listen up. 

Since our favorite celebrities have been cruising on yachts all over the world and giving us major FOMO on Instagram, ET Style has done the work for you and traced the exact bikinis and one-pieces they've rocked for the 'gram. 

Channel your own hot girl summer one last time by scoring the sexy swimsuits Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen and more have donned -- many from under-the-radar swimwear brands you should bookmark, along with a couple under-$100 gems. 

Shop celebrity-approved swimsuits, below. 

Khloe Kardashian 

The social media star posed with daughter True on a white sandy Bahamian beach as she sported a sexy cowhide print Onia x WeWoreWhat bikini -- the two-piece version of swimsuit she and Kylie Jenner previously worn

GET THE LOOK: 

onia x weworewhat cooper bikini top and delilah bottom
Revolve

Onia x WeWoreWhat Cooper Bikini Top, $95; Delilah Bikini Bottom, $95 at Revolve

Kendall Jenner 

you asked for it @haileybieber ...

The supermodel won the bottle cap challenge while riding a lime green jet ski with a -- you guessed it -- a matching lime green bikini. This one is from Sommer Swim, a brand she has worn multiple times. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Sommer Swim Gia Top
Sommer Swim

Sommer Swim Gia Top, $69

Sommer Swim Akila Bottoms
Sommer Swim

Sommer Swim Akila Bottoms, $69

Ashley Graham 

The model showed off her gorgeous curves in a pretty little floral bikini from her collection for Swimsuits For All. It's currently on sale for $40! 

GET THE LOOK:  

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Whimsical String Bikini
Swimsuits For All

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Whimsical String Bikini, $120 $40

Chrissy Teigen

feels off-brand but going for it

The model wowed in a sleek, white plunging one-piece by Myra that showed off her toned bod. 

GET THE LOOK:

Myra Ralph Halterneck Swimsuit
Net-A-Porter

Myra Ralph Halterneck Swimsuit, $140 at Net-A-Porter

Ciara 

🌴

The "Level Up" singer also stunned in a simple one-piece with deep neckline. Hers is from Gooseberry, which Kourtney Kardashian also recently donned in a different color. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Gooseberry one piece in so chic jet set
Gooseberry

Gooseberry One Piece in So Chic Jet Set, $99

Bella Hadid

Bella was all smiles as she rocked a sultry, high-cut one-piece from Heart of Sun. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Heart of Sun Halo One Piece
Heart of Sun

Heart of Sun Halo One Piece, $180

Gigi Hadid 

Gigi Hadid dipped in blue bikini
The blonde beauty proved the animal print trend is still going strong in this leopard printed bikini from Dipped in Blue. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Dipped in Blue Ama Lama bikini top
Dipped in Blue

Dipped in Blue Ama Lama Top in OG Leopard, $100

Dipped in Blue Ama Lama Bottom in OG Leopard
Dipped in Blue

Dipped in Blue Ama Lama Bottom in OG Leopard, $100

Jada Pinkett Smith

The Red Table Talk host sizzled in this green palm leaf bikini from swimwear designer Adriana Degreas' capsule with Cult Gaia. If you're not into the luxurious price point, we found a similar, affordable option from ASOS

GET THE LOOK: 

Adriana Degreas X Cult Gaia Triangle Bikini with Tulle and Leaves
FWRD

Adriana Degreas x Cult Gaia Bikini with Tulle and Leaves, $490 at FWRD

Vanessa Hudgens 

The Rent: Live actress enjoyed a day on the boat in Sardinia, Italy, with boyfriend Austin Butler, looking sunny in a striped yellow Onia x WeWoreWhat strapless one-piece. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Onia x WeWoreWhat Capri One Piece
Shopbop

Onia x WeWoreWhat Capri One Piece, $195 at Shopbop

