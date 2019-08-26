With a week left before Labor Day, we're milking the last days of summer as much as we can.

Thus, soaking up the sun and chilling by the water in a swimsuit is priority. If you're seeking a new suit or two to wear for the end of the season, listen up.

Since our favorite celebrities have been cruising on yachts all over the world and giving us major FOMO on Instagram, ET Style has done the work for you and traced the exact bikinis and one-pieces they've rocked for the 'gram.

Channel your own hot girl summer one last time by scoring the sexy swimsuits Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen and more have donned -- many from under-the-radar swimwear brands you should bookmark, along with a couple under-$100 gems.

Shop celebrity-approved swimsuits, below.

Khloe Kardashian

The social media star posed with daughter True on a white sandy Bahamian beach as she sported a sexy cowhide print Onia x WeWoreWhat bikini -- the two-piece version of swimsuit she and Kylie Jenner previously worn.

GET THE LOOK:

Revolve

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel won the bottle cap challenge while riding a lime green jet ski with a -- you guessed it -- a matching lime green bikini. This one is from Sommer Swim, a brand she has worn multiple times.

GET THE LOOK:

Sommer Swim

Sommer Swim

Ashley Graham

The model showed off her gorgeous curves in a pretty little floral bikini from her collection for Swimsuits For All. It's currently on sale for $40!

GET THE LOOK:

Swimsuits For All

Chrissy Teigen

The model wowed in a sleek, white plunging one-piece by Myra that showed off her toned bod.

GET THE LOOK:

Ciara

The "Level Up" singer also stunned in a simple one-piece with deep neckline. Hers is from Gooseberry, which Kourtney Kardashian also recently donned in a different color.

GET THE LOOK:

Gooseberry

Bella Hadid

Bella was all smiles as she rocked a sultry, high-cut one-piece from Heart of Sun.

GET THE LOOK:

Heart of Sun

Gigi Hadid

@gigihadid / Instagram Story

The blonde beauty proved the animal print trend is still going strong in this leopard printed bikini from Dipped in Blue.

GET THE LOOK:

Dipped in Blue

Dipped in Blue

Jada Pinkett Smith

The Red Table Talk host sizzled in this green palm leaf bikini from swimwear designer Adriana Degreas' capsule with Cult Gaia. If you're not into the luxurious price point, we found a similar, affordable option from ASOS.

GET THE LOOK:

FWRD

Vanessa Hudgens

The Rent: Live actress enjoyed a day on the boat in Sardinia, Italy, with boyfriend Austin Butler, looking sunny in a striped yellow Onia x WeWoreWhat strapless one-piece.

GET THE LOOK:

Shopbop

