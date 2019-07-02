A new viral craze is sweeping through showbiz -- the bottle cap challenge!

Celebrities including Jason Statham, John Mayer and Diplo have taken to social media to join in the craze in recent days.

It involves loosely closing a bottle, then opening it with one’s foot by spinning around and giving the cap a kick. The bottle itself shouldn’t move in the process.

The craze is believed to have started in the mixed martial arts world, with UFC star Max Holloway accepting the challenge from Errolson Hugh, then challenging Mayer.

Mayer shared his achievement with the challenge on Instagram on Sunday, posting a slow-motion video of his kick.“First @erlsn.acr did it. Then @blessedmma followed, and challenged me,” he explained.

Celebs chimed in, impressed, with pal Shawn Mendes commenting, “I actually can’t believe this wow,” while actor Bob Saget replied, “Jedi Cap Master.”



Mayer then challenged action hero Statham to give it a go, and The Meg star wasted no time in accepting.

“#bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted @erlsn.acr This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly,” Statham captioned his video, in which he perfectly spun the cap off a glass bottle. “All yours @guyritchie and @jmoontasri.”

Mayer hilariously responded by commenting, “You: tall Keanu. Me: short Keanu,” while actor Armie Hammer declared, “It doesn’t count if it’s not alcohol!” Even Instagram’s official account piped in, writing, “mind. blown. 🤯.”

Ritchie rose to the challenge, posting two videos of his success on Tuesday.

Never one to miss out on what the cool kids are doing, Diplo then went shirtless on the beach and filmed his own take on the challenge -- then proposed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry go next!

“Since no one requested me to do this (@johnmayer ) and also since no one thinks I'm good at anything except pushing button on stage .. here is evidence that I also do karate. I challenge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kevin Durant and Obama,” he wrote.

But it wasn’t all men kicking caps into the air.

Ellie Goulding declared the challenge too much of a “too much of a 🌭 fest,” and went in to bat for the ladies.

“This challenge is way too much of a 🌭 fest for my liking,” she wrote. “I nominate @stellamccartney @caradelevingne @karliekloss @christineandthequeens @lynn_ban @cassandragracey #bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted #noplastic STOP USING PLASTIC BOTTLES SUCKER.”

Whitney Cummings then joined the fun, sharing her video on Twitter.

“I won the bottle cap challenge. Marvel, you know where to find me,” she wrote.

I won the bottle cap challenge. Marvel, you know where to find me. pic.twitter.com/JSNbjrOUOP — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) July 1, 2019

See more on viral crazes below.

