Jason Momoa wants people to know he's a lucky man! The 40-year-old Aquaman star has been clear in the past about his longtime celebrity crush on his now-wife Lisa Bonet, but in his new cover story for Esquire, the actor goes into even more detail about his bride.

She was “literally my childhood crush," Momoa says. "I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.”

Momoa says he still pinches himself over his 14-year romance with Bonet.

“If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f**king possible,’” he says.

The couple share daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa, 10, in addition to Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz with her ex Lenny Kravitz.

Eric Ray Davidson/Esquire

“Mama is the boss—everyone knows that,” Momoa quips of his home life with Bonet. In fact, he says his kids don't confide their secrets to him because, "I’d tell Mom right away. I’m not going to get busted over your s**t.”

One line he won't cross is sharing his private life with Bonet on social media.

“She’s very, very, very private,” he says. “I’m the opposite, like, Come on in!”

Eric Ray Davidson/Esquire

Bonet briefly spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell at the 2019 Oscars, saying it was "of course" great to see her man soaking up the love for Aquaman, adding, "You don't see too many brown superheroes."

Back in 2017, Momoa opened up about his secret wedding to Bonet, saying, "I've been married to my wife for 12 years. It was just the gathering of our families and celebrating our love."

For more from the star, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Momoa Gets Stuck in an Elevator for 2 Hours Embed Code Restart

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are Couple Goals at Hollywood Premiere of 'Joker': Pics

'See': Watch Jason Momoa in Epic First Trailer for Sci-Fi Apple TV+ Series

Jason Momoa Documents Getting Stuck in an Elevator for 2 Hours

Related Gallery