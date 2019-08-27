Jason Momoa Documents Getting Stuck in an Elevator for 2 Hours

Jason Momoa tried to make the best of everyone's worst nightmare.

The 40-year-old actor got stuck in an elevator at the L'Hermitage hotel in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday with his dog and a group of friends. Momoa documented the experience on his Instagram Stories.

"Well, we're stuck on an elevator," he says. "The fire department really doesn't want to show up."

Later, the group jokes about who they're going to eat first, noting that they only have a bag of peanut M&Ms to share. Later, they're still in somewhat good spirits, dancing to the Beastie Boys' "Sabotage."

Momoa's stunt team then shows up, but the group is still unable to get out. The former Game of Thrones star also showed that part of the mirrored ceiling was now hanging off, due to the group's attempt to escape.

"Just trying to get out, trying to be like Die Hard but this didn't work out according to plan," Momoa jokes.

It is unclear if or when Momoa was freed from the elevator, as he didn't document an end to the saga. His last video was of his dog and a female friend sitting on the floor.

Meanwhile, Momoa was shamed by Internet trolls over his "dad bod" last month, but he had the best response when asked about it by a paparazzo. Watch the video below for more:

