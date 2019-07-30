Jason Momoa Is Totally Fine With His 'Dad Bod'

Jason Momoa isn't fazed at all by the recent comments about his body.

In a video published by TMZ on Tuesday, a paparazzo talks to the actor as he leaves Los Angeles International Airport, and he's asked about some people claiming he now has a "dad bod." Momoa was snapped shirtless earlier this month while enjoying family time in Europe after the wedding of his stepdaughter, Zoe Kravitz, to actor Karl Glusman, leading to a few social media comments about his body.

When the paparazzo notes that the recent footage of him eating his amazing Guinness-flavored birthday cake for his surprise 40th birthday party might not help the dad bod rumors, Momoa rubs his still-flat stomach, replying, "Oh, that's alright."

When asked if he was offended by the comments, the actor replies, "No, not at all."

"Tell TMZ I'll show you my dad bod soon," he later cracks.

Of course, the Aquaman star is still in fantastic shape. On Sunday, Momoa -- who actually turns 40 on Aug. 1 -- shared a YouTube video of his early surprise birthday party in London, which was attended by his Game of Thrones co-star, Emilia Clarke, as well as Ian Somerhalder. Aside from chowing down on his fantastic cake and enjoying some drinks, he also sweetly FaceTimes his wife, Lisa Bonet, and their two kids -- 12-year-old daughter Lola and 10-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

For more on the "dad bod" controversy, watch the video below:

