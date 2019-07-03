Jason Momoa is living his best life while on a European getaway with his wife, Lisa Bonet.

The 39-year-old actor was snapped in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday with 51-year-old Bonet and their two kids -- 11-year-old Lola and 10-year-old Nakoa-Wolf -- enjoying some family time in Europe after attending his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz's wedding to Karl Glusman in Paris, France, on Saturday. Momoa went shirtless as he prepared to take a dip in the pool, looking relaxed in a pair of black swim trunks.

A source recently told ET that Momoa and Bonet's ex-husband, 55-year-old Lenny Kravitz, had a great time at 30-year-old Zoe's star-studded wedding over the weekend. Among the attendees were her Big Little Liars co-stars -- Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley -- as well as Denzel Washington, Chris Pine and Cara Delevingne.

"During the party, the champagne flowed and Lenny and Jason, who are good friends, chatted and both agreed they loved Karl," the source said.

ET last spoke to Momoa in April at the Game of Thrones season eight premiere in New York City, where he emotionally recalled supporting his close co-star, Emilia Clarke, through her health battles after she revealed she suffered two life-threatening aneurysms over the course of the HBO series.

