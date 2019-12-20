Zoe Kravitz is looking for love in a record shop.

The future Catwoman stars in and executive produces Hulu's upcoming adaptation of High Fidelity, which premieres Valentine's Day, and only ET exclusively debuts the very first teaser trailer for the anticipated 10-episode series.

A reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 film starring John Cusack and Kravitz's mother Lisa Bonet, the new iteration is a gender-swapped take on the beloved story; instead of a male lead dictating his trials and tribulations in failed relationships and romance, it's told solely through a woman's point of view.

The action revolves around Rob (Kravitz), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love. Obsessed with pop culture, Rob is the ultimate music fan and Top 5 lists.

In the two-minute trailer, Kravitz's Rob sets the scene, speaking directly to camera (much like in the Cusack movie), as she opens up her cozy record store for the start of another day.

'There is a little bit of everything: punk, electronic, hip-hop, rock,' to quote our lone Yelp review, 'decently curated cuts, unpretentious location, owner's a little rude. Two-and-a-half stars,'" Rob tells the viewer, a hint of satisfaction in her voice.

While Rob's life might be a bit mundane, for the time being at least, she's been unlucky in love and in a romance rut. As she details her past unsuccessful attempts at love to her friends and co-workers, they call out that maybe her approach -- and her tendency to "overthink" things -- may be part of the issue.

"I think I think about things the exact right amount, thank you," Rob quickly dismisses.

So when Rob decides to revisit her most memorable heartbreaks, will she find what she's looking for?

High Fidelity also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

All 10 episodes of High Fidelity drop Friday, Feb. 14 on Hulu.

