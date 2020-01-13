Zoe Kravitz is dishing on slipping into her Catwoman outfit for the highly anticipated new movie The Batman.

The actress is about to start filming her scenes as the iconic character, with Robert Pattinson starring alongside her as Batman in the movie, directed by Matt Reeves.

“We’ve had many [fittings,]” she says during an interview on Monday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s going really well. It's very exciting.”



Kravitz, 31, added that she’s been busy working out and getting in shape ahead of flying to the U.K. to commence filming.

“I've been training a ton too, which has been great and hard,'” she says. "[It's] very physical. I come home just limping every day!”

Kravitz previously voiced the Catwoman character in 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie.

But when it comes to stepping into the role for a live-action movie, she’s undoubtedly feeling the pressure, admitting that she was nervous hanging with Michelle Pfeiffer (who played Catwoman in 1992's Batman Returns) at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

“I was actually sitting at the Globes with David [E.] Kelley, who writes our show [Big Little Lies], and Michelle Pfeiffer, and I was bowing to the queen,” she says. “I’m nervous to be in her presence now.”

ET spoke with Pattinson in October as he shared how excited he was to have Kravitz cast alongside him.

"Zoe's great and I've known her for years and years and years," he said. "I mean, I've been friends with her for, like, 10 years and she's brilliant."

Meanwhile, the actress' famous father, Lenny Kravitz, was also full of praise when ET caught up with him in November.

"I grew up watching Eartha Kitt do it on Batman, on the TV show, when I was a kid, so I'm really looking forward to this," he said.

See more on Kravitz, who also stars in the new Hulu series, High Fidelity, below.

