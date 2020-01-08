Zoë Kravitz is baring it all!

The Big Little Lies star stuns on the cover of Elle's February issue, posing nude and wearing only a headband by Sophie Buhai and a Prada necklace. Inside the magazine, the actress opens up about suffering from bulimia after moving to Miami with her father, Lenny Kravitz, when she was 11 years old.

"I didn't like my new school. I didn't feel like I fit in anywhere, and I was surrounded by an enormous amount of beauty and posturing," recalls Kravitz, now 31. "I was a chunky, perfectly normal-looking 15-year-old, but I had this remarkably beautiful skinny mother [Lisa Bonet] and a father who was dating a supermodel, and I felt short and ungainly."

Paola Kudacki

Kravitz says she became bulimic, and began therapy shortly after moving to New York. She tells the outlet she suffered from the illness for nearly a decade.

"I'm OK now," she says. "But I am very vigilant. It's a disease, and I never let myself forget that."

At the time all of this was happening, Kravitz's father was secretly engaged to Nicole Kidman, who would later become her Big Little Lies co-star. "I was a grumpy teenager with her," she admits.

But flash forward to today, and Kravitz couldn't be happier about having Kidman in her life. "I learned so much from my Big Little Lies family," she says of her co-stars, which also include Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley. "Much as everyone would like us to have been bitchy and competitive, we all got along so well."

Paola Kudacki

Kidman also chatted with Elle, sharing that she now feels "protective, like a big sister" toward Kravitz.

"She is carving her own path with confidence and grace," she says. "She's having a big moment now, but it's only going to get bigger. She's a triple threat because she can dance, sing, and act. She is deeply feminine, and she always smells so good!"

Aside from her career, Kravitz's personal life is also thriving. She said "I do" to her longtime love, Karl Glusman, in Paris, France, on June 29, 2019. According to multiple reports a month prior, the two already wed in a civil ceremony but had plans to celebrate with a larger ceremony.

"Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we've been together for a few years now, and we know where we are," she says of their special bond. "If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door. The commitment feels safe."

