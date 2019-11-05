The Batman has its Caped Crusader and cat burglar, its criminal mastermind and its commissioner. Now, Robert Pattinson's Gotham City looks to have a penguin and butler, too.

Colin Farrell is in negotiations to join the movie's gallery of rogues, according to multiple reports. If all goes according to plan, the actor will play Oswald Cobblepot, the mobster better known as Penguin. This wouldn't be Farrell's first gig as a supervillain, as he played Bullseye in 2003's Daredevil.

Andy Serkis, meanwhile, is reportedly in talks to play Bruce Wayne's faithful butler and closest confidant, Alfred Pennyworth. Serkis' time in the superhero-verse was far more recent, playing the villainous Klaue in Marvel's Black Panther.

ET has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

The Batman will tell a new origin story for the Dark Knight, which director Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) has said will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne as "the world's greatest detective." In addition to Farrell and Serkis, the ensemble includes Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, the latter of which Pattinson himself told ET was a stroke of "brilliant" casting.



Thus far, Reeves has confirmed all of The Batman castings on his Twitter, so expect to see GIFs of Farrell and Serkis on your timeline soon.

The Batman is set to swoop into theaters on June 25, 2021.

