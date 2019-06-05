Taylor Swift and Robert Pattinson enjoyed a night out together with their significant others.

ET has learned that Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, went out on Saturday night with Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse on a double date. According to Us Weekly, who was first to report the news, the group had an outing at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, and an eyewitness says they laughed and talked all night while Swift and Pattinson sat across from one another.

Swift, 29, and Alwyn, 28, have been dating since 2016, while Pattinson and Waterhouse have been linked together since last July, when they were snapped kissing in London. While the famous couples' connection to each other is unclear, Alwyn did star in 2016's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk alongside Pattinson's ex-girlfriend, Kristen Stewart.

In April, 33-year-old Pattinson was asked about dating 27-year-old Waterhouse in an interview with The Times, and explained why he didn't like to talk about his personal life.

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," he said, though he also noted he was still on good terms with his famous exes, Stewart and singer FKA Twigs. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better."

"I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo," he continued. "The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

The Twilight star is back in headlines again, thanks to him landing the iconic role of "The Batman" in director Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film, out June 25, 2021. It makes him the second-youngest actor to play Batman on the big screen, just behind Christian Bale, who was 31 when Batman Begins premiered.

