Looks like Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are still going strong.

The rumored couple was snapped on a rare date night at Chiltern Firehouse on Tuesday night in London, England. Pattinson attempted to go incognito in a black baseball cap, leather jacket and Vans sneakers, ducking his head while leaving the celeb hot spot at around 2:30 a.m. with Waterhouse. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old model was stylish in a blue-and-red-striped coat, plaid scarf, black jeans and sneakers.

Pattinson and Waterhouse were first linked in late July, when they were snapped in London together at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill. The two showed plenty of PDA, and eyewitnesses noted that the pair were very affectionate during the late-night outing.

The British stars have yet to confirm their romance, but both have been private about their past relationships. Pattinson was engaged to singer FKA Twigs for two years, though they reportedly split last October. Prior to his romance with FKA Twigs, the 32-year-old actor famously dated his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart before they broke up in 2013.

As for Waterhouse, she was linked to actor Diego Luna last year, and previously dated Bradley Cooper for two years before they split in 2015.

ET spoke to Pattinson in June, when he revealed his favorite boss ladies -- which included Stewart!

