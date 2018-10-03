Robert Pattinson is the latest celeb to get on board with the formal shorts trend!

The 32-year-old actor was the center of attention Tuesday in New York City, stepping out in a bro-chic ensemble for the premiere of his latest movie, High Life, at the 56th New York Film Festival.

R.Pattz looked dapper as ever in head-to-toe Dior Men by Kim Jones, consisting of a black wool, double-breasted jacket over a white cotton shirt. He completed the look with cotton twill Bermuda shorts, black socks and a pair of shiny crocodile derbies.

And judging by his red carpet poses, we're going to go ahead and say that Pattinson was totally feeling this outfit:

It's a look that plenty of stylish gents have been rocking as of late. NBA star LeBron James has been wearing formal shorts to a myriad of appearances, most recently in New York City for Harlem Fashion Row. The Los Angeles Lakers forward put a sporty spin on the trend, styling the shorts with striped socks and colorful sneakers.

Across the pond, even 5-year-old Prince George is a fan of the trend! In fact, he may have been the one that started it. The mini royal has been rocking the look since 2015, and it's only gotten better with time:

Of course, these handsome fellas aren't the only ones who have been dressing to impress. Click through the slideshow below to see ET's picks for the Best Dressed stars of the month.

