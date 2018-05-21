Robert Pattinson Has His Gun, Guitar and Mini Horse in Official 'Damsel' Poster (Exclusive)

Robert Pattinson may look a little grittier for Damsel, but it's hardly the serious period piece you might expect from the actor. In the film, which debuted earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, he is a pioneer trekking west to rescue his true love, Penelope (Mia Wasikowska), and that adventure is teased in the official poster for the offbeat Western.

From directors David and Nathan Zellner (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter), Damsel's band of merry misfits also features a drunkard and a miniature horse named Butterscotch. Ahead of the film opening on June 22, ET has exclusive stills previewing the action, adventure and, yes, a very tiny and very adorable horse!

Below, Pattinson's Samuel makes it as far west as he can get, ending up on the beach with Butterscotch (who is played by Daisy the horse); Samuel is locked and loaded as he prepares for a potential Wild West shootout; Penelope packs some heat of her own aboard her regular sized horse, proving she's hardly the damsel in distress; and Penelope and the drunkard Parson Henry (David Zellner) look as nervous as long-tailed cats in a room full of rocking chairs.

Here is the official synopsis for Damsel:

"It’s the age of The Wild West, circa 1870. An affluent pioneer, Samuel Alabaster (Pattinson) ventures deep into the American wilderness to reunite with and marry the love of his life, Penelope (Wasikowska). For his journey he brings Butterscotch, a miniature horse intended as a wedding present for his bride, and enlists drunkard Parson Henry (Zellner) to conduct the ceremony. As they traverse the lawless frontier their once simple journey grows treacherous, and the lines between hero, villain, and damsel are blurred. A loving reinvention of the western genre from the Zellner brothers, DAMSEL showcases their trademark unpredictability, off-kilter sense of humor, and unique brand of humanism."

