Robert Pattinson Says Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's Reaction to 'The Batman' 'Changed the Entire Thing'
Robert Pattinson got the ultimate approval on his new superhero film, The Batman. The 35-year-old British actor, who is taking on the role of the Caped Crusader for the first time in the upcoming Matt Reeves film, admitted on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live to being "absolutely terrified" for the film's release.
"I haven't been this scared to a release of a movie in such a long time," he shared, admitting that it's difficult for him to watch his own work.
"I need to be in the perfect balance of serotonin to watch my own stuff," he said. "I need to workout for two hours before. And I need to have an enormous amount of sugar and caffeine so whenever I'm watching, I'm like, 'Yes!'"
He noted that he saw The Batman in its entirety for the first time earlier this week, with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, by his side.
"It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," Pattinson said of the 30-year-old British actress and model. "And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!'"
Host Kimmel joked, "And then after the movie was she just all over you? Super sexed up from Batman?"
"I mean, yeah!" Pattinson quipped, laughing.
Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating on and off since 2018 and have mostly kept their romance private, never walking a red carpet together.
Though he had his lady love by his side for the screening, Pattinson recently described filming the DC Comics movie as a very isolating process.
"The nature of the shoot was so kind of insular, always shooting at night, just really dark all the time, and I felt very much alone," he told GQ. "Even just being in the suit all the time. You’re not really allowed out of the studio with the suit on, so I barely knew what was going on at all outside."
The Batman hits theaters March 4.
