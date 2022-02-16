Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz are lucky their friendship helped with their screen test. The pair, who play Batman and Catwoman, respectively, in the upcoming film, The Batman, share how they helped each other get through the screen test.

"The chemistry read was really intense," Kravitz tells Entertainment Weekly. The High Fidelity actress revealed that unlike Pattinson, she was there for an audition, as she had not been cast for the role yet.

"Rob was wearing the Batsuit, and it was a proper camera test with the DP there and everything on a soundstage. It wasn't just reading lines in a room. So, it was intimidating, to say the least," she says.

For Kravitz, the moment wasn’t about simply reading lines, she had to remove part of Pattinson’s costume, his helmet.

"That totally spun me into a little bit of anxiety," the 33-year-old shares.

"It's wildly complicated to take off a helmet and look cool, not have it get stuck on your head, or your hair look funny. I was convinced that was going to be my downfall," she adds.

As for Pattinson, the Twilight star shared that although he was cast as the superhero, he had never been 100 percent in character, until that very moment. "The first time I'd even said lines from the script was in Zoë's screen test," he shares.

"They had this idea that they wanted me to be taller at the beginning, so I basically had high-heeled sneakers on, and I'm tottering around in this strange Batman outfit," he says. "The camera's not even on me, it's on the back of my head, and I'm literally having this major panic attack, just looking for emotional support from Zoë, who's trying to get the part."

Fortunately for Pattinson and Kravitz, they both landed the roles for the film, which is out March 4.

Earlier this month, Pattinson opened up about the feeling of isolation that came with shooting the movie. “The nature of the shoot was so kind of insular, always shooting at night, just really dark all the time, and I felt very much alone," he said during an interview with GQ. "Even just being in the suit all the time. You’re not really allowed out of the studio with the suit on, so I barely knew what was going on at all outside."

